Annual ‘Scare on the Square’ set for Oct. 23

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will hold the 12th annual Zaxby’s Scare on the Square event on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the downtown area.

“We are celebrating our event in the morning hours for a family friendly environment and we want to encourage everyone to support our small businesses, eat, shop and play downtown,” said Allen Muldrew, executive director for Downtown Statesboro Development Authority.

East Main Street will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7:30 a.m.

The 2021 Scare will have a “Candyland” themed scavenger hunt with a map so participants can find the candy while engaging in fun activities. Everyone in the community is invited to enjoy the costume contest, spooky house, hayride, trunk-or-treat, candy alley, trick or treat in the downtown businesses and enjoy dance performances.

The Candyland scavenger hunt map includes a Trunk-or-Treat on East Main Street, the Main Street Statesboro Farmers Market, The Georgia Southern BIG Candy Alley for smaller children to play the game and end in the Party Harbor Cupcake Bouncy sponsored by Synovus Bank. Everyone can Trick-or-Treat in downtown shops. As people follow the map they can go to West Main Street to find the Hayride provided by Statesboro Powersports and the Spooky House in the Michael Whitaker Black Box Theater (for ages 8 and up).

The always fun costume contest offers all ages a chance to dress up and win prizes. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. for the 0-3 age category and the contest begins at 9:30 a.m. You must register 30 minutes prior to your age group starting.

With six categories that are inclusive of all ages, there is no reason not to participate. The 0-3 age category will start at 9:30 a.m., 4-8 at 10:00 a.m., 9-12 at 10:40 a.m., 13-17 at 11:15 p.m., 18+ at 11:40 p.m. and family at 12:00 p.m.

There will be live music and dance performances on the community stage close to the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market throughout the morning. The Farmers Market vendors will decorate their tents, have activities and provide treats for the public to add to the Saturday morning shopping experience.