Annual Literacy Luau is set for 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday

March is a month to celebrate reading, and the 4th Annual Literacy Luau gives the community a festive way to do just that.

The 2026 Luau is set for Tuesday, March 10, from 5:30-7 p.m., at the Anthony P. Tippins Training Center, located on Lanier Drive, adjacent to Paulson Stadium. If needed, the event may move to Paulson Stadium.

According to a release from Bulloch County Schools, the Literacy Luau will feature interactive games and activities to encourage language development and reading, especially for pre-school and elementary school children. In a carnival-like atmosphere many of the Literacy Council’s member organizations and community literacy partners will host stations that will allow children to explore, claim prizes or create.

Also, guests can enjoy door prizes, free food, free children's books and the Bulloch County Schools Book Bus will be on site. The winners of the Literacy Council’s 6th Annual Reading Nook Photo Contest will also be announced.

To learn more about the Bulloch County Literacy Council and its Bulloch READ initiatives, go to bullochschools.org/Read



