Annual Excelsior meeting is Friday

Excelsior EMC’s 85th Annual Meeting of Members will be held at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex at 44 Arena Boulevard in Statesboro on Friday, May 12. A drive-through registration will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with an in-person business meeting beginning at 1:10 p.m. in the main arena of the Agricultural Complex.

During registration members will register, receive a registration gift, and be included in a drawing for a chance to win one of ten $100 gift cards. Members may park in the designated parking area and enter the arena for the business meeting.

Additional highlights of the business meeting will include the election of directors, presentation of employee service awards and door prizes for lucky members in attendance. Ice cream will be served to all attendees after adjournment of the meeting.

Excelsior EMC is an electrical distribution cooperative serving more than 24,700 consumers in parts of eight southeast Georgia counties across 3,471 miles of power line. Counties served include Bryan, Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Jenkins and Tattnall. Annual kilowatt hour (kWh) sales exceeded 405 million kWhs in 2022.

Excelsior EMC’s headquarters office is located in Metter, and a branch office is located in Statesboro. The Metter office will remain open Friday, while the Statesboro office will be closed the day of the annual meeting.



