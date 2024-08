Saturday's Broadway in the Boro show will mark the 15th edition of the annual Fall variety show that features student-selected skits, dance numbers and vocals from movies and stage shows.

50% of all proceeds from the show will be donated to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Charlotte Bridges, right, celebrates her quick reflexes after beating Meghan Jeeter to the buzzer in a parody of Family Feud written by Jeeter as students in Statesboro High School drama teacher Eddie Frazier's acting class prepare for this weekend's Broadway in the Boro show. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Tickets for the 7 p.m. show on Saturday, August 24 are $10 for adults and $5 for students and may be purchased at https://gofan.co/app/school/GA11899

Students in Statesboro High School drama teacher Eddie Frazier's acting class fill the stage and flow into the audience as they rehearse the big opening number from "La La Land" while preparing for Saturday's Broadway in the Boro show. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff