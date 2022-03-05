Annual Blessing of the Crops is March 10

The Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Blessing of the Crops event on Thursday, March 10 at 7:30 a.m. at Nellwood Farms.

Nellwood Farms is located at 270 Rushing Road in Brooklet. The 2022 event is presented by Morris Bank and is free and open to the public. Breakfast will be served.

Speer Brannen, who founded Hawkshaw Poultry Farms in Register, was named Young Farmer of the Year at the 2021 event. Brannen is a fifth generation farmer.

The event is sponsored each year by the Agribusiness Committee of the Statesboro-Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce. Attendees may register on the Chamber’s website at www.statesboro-chamber.org or calling the office at (912) 764-6111.