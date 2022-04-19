Annual ArtsFest set for Saturday

The 2022 ArtsFest returns for its 40th year on Saturday and once again will be held on Sweetheart Circle at Georgia Southern University from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department took over as the host of ArtsFest in 2016, after the university’s art department announced that it would no longer serve as host. The event celebrates the arts and arts education through performances, exhibiting and demonstrating artists, and hands-on activities and games.

For ArtsFest 2022, Parks and Recreation has lined up more than 30 Art Stops, plus organizations participating in the Artists’ Market and several food and beverage vendors.

Also, there will be a community stage filled with a variety of local acts, including dance teams, a magic show, a ballet academy and a performance from the Georgia Southern opera program.

According to Kimberly Sharpe, the Rec Department’s events coordinator, attendees can expect more community and organizational involvement at the 2022 event, with many new Art Stops alongside community favorites.

Art Stops allow participants to explore types, techniques, and mediums of art while learning about various subject matters, Sharpe said.

Patrons will be able to mold creations at the clay factory, create a paint-a-pet rendition of their own furry friends, make their own musical instruments, use a rainbow of watercolors to create one-of-a-kind pieces, get their faces painted and even tie dye their souvenir t-shirt that will be available for $5.

Sharpe said guests may browse through the Artists’ Market filled with creations from local artists that will be available for purchase.

Food and beverage vendors will be on the circle with traditional festival food such as popcorn, funnel cakes, hamburgers, hotdogs, lemonade and more.

Also, there will be inflatables for children, as well as bubble pools and a Paint Place filled with easels and paint for children to get creative.

ArtsFest is sponsored by Dabbs, Hickman, Hill and Cannon CPAs and the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro. Many other sponsors and community organizations are also supporting the event through monetary donations, in kind donations, and donations of time and talent. For a detailed schedule for the day, visit www.bullochrec.com/artsfest.