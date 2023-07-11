Anderson ‘honored’ with road dedication

“I am honored. I hope I’m worthy,” Anderson said after seeing the road sign. “I don’t know if anyone enjoyed serving more than I did. The people of Bulloch County and the state of Georgia have always been good to me. There never was a moment that I served that I thought I was doing it. It was never ‘I.’ It was always ‘we’s and us’s.’ Excuse my English. It always had to be a team.”

Among his long history of service and many local and state roles, Anderson served as a district commissioner on the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners from 1991 to 1994, and then was elected countywide as the commissioners’ chairman, serving another a four-year term. During his tenure, the county hired its first county manager and local voters approved the county’s first Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

“It is so overwhelming to see so many people come out today to honor a great Bulloch Countian, a great Georgian and a great American in Raybon Anderson,” State Sen. Billy Hickman said.

A long-time friend, Hickman, along with Purcell, local state representatives Lehman Franklin III and Butch Parrish and others, helped get the road-naming resolution passed.

“Raybon has been a tremendous asset and mentor to Bulloch County, and to so many people not only in Bulloch County but across the state that we just felt like it was only fitting,” Hickman, said. “His family farm is right close to Highway 46 down in that area, so we felt like it was another way to honor him for his longtime service to Bulloch County and all of Georgia.”