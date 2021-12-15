Amy Shuman named Employee of Month at EGRMC

East Georgia Regional Medical Center has named Amy Shuman, RN, Clinical Coordinator in the Emergency Department, its Employee of the Month for December.

Shuman began her career at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in 1995.

“Amy is a consistently strong leader who fosters an environment of communication and teamwork among other nurses and staff members. She is a great encourager who leads by example in taking a sense of ownership in her work in the Emergency Department.

"Amy goes the extra mile in providing compassionate care to her patients, making sure that her patients are the utmost priority when it comes to comfort and care. She ensures that patients receive thorough education and answers any questions they may have.

"Amy is an active and involved member of our community, and cares deeply about not only this hospital, but Bulloch County and surrounding areas. She exemplifies what a professional nurse should be: with a professional appearance, speech, and a positive attitude. She maintains great poise under pressure during our busiest times; this being most evident during the worst of the pandemic.

"Amy routinely checks in on each nurse, EMT, paramedic and tech to ask if there is anything she can do to help them. She does her work quietly, never seeking the spotlight for herself. I can think of no one more deserving of this honor."

"We congratulate Amy on being awarded Employee of the Month.

"We are lucky to have her on our team, and appreciate her strong work ethic, professionalism and dedication to EGRMC," said Erin Spillman, director of Marketing at EGRMC.



