Alternate school bus stop plan set for Thursday

Bulloch County Schools has activated its alternate bus stop plan for its morning and afternoon bus routes on Thursday, Feb. 5, according to a release from the school district Wednesday.

Bulloch County has approximately 720 miles of dirt roads. While they are maintained by a county public works department, rain and large vehicles, like school buses, can create safety hazards and structural damage to them, the release stated.

As a result, the school district activated its alternate bus stop plan for certain dirt roads during times of either severe rainfall or light rainfall that may last for an extended time, particularly overnight.

When the alternate bus stop plan is activated, school bus drivers contact affected families, and the school district communicates it to the public.

· Activation of the alternate bus stop plan by the school district does not mean that the dirt roads have closed by public works. Please adhere to any temporary road hazard or road closure signs that could be erected.

· Dirt roads can be accessible when wet by smaller vehicles or trucks, but wet, muddy roads are more hazardous for heavy buses and their weight may also damage dirt roads when the roads are saturated. A loaded school bus can weigh an estimated 26,800 to over 38,000 pounds.

· Activation of the alternate bus stop plan does not mean that school is closed.

· Families who live on the affected roads and have a child who rides the bus will need to either bring their child to the alternate bus stop or bring their child to school.

· Absences are excused at the discretion of the school's principal.

A list of affected roads is provided for reference under the Alternate Bus Stops tab in the Transportation Services Help Desk icon link on all district and school websites or at bullochschools.org/altbusstops