Statesboro Library holds Christmas Luau with Santa
The Statesboro-Bulloch County Library brought a little Hawaiian Christmas to town for local children to enjoy — and Santa even got in on the action.
Children gathered for the luau on Dec. 11, enjoying games, special themed performances and crafts. Santa took a seat on the couch in his Hawaiian shirt to listen to what boys and girls are hoping for under their Christmas trees.
The children also gathered while volunteers read Christmas stories during the event.