Aloha
Statesboro Library holds Christmas Luau with Santa
Joselyn Palmer, 6, has Santa's full attention as she recites her Christmas wish list during the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library's Luau with Santa event on Dec. 11. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The Statesboro-Bulloch County Library brought a little Hawaiian Christmas to town for local children to enjoy — and Santa even got in on the action.

How low can you go? Taylor Wynter and son Madison, 4, try the limbo during the luau. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Children gathered for the luau on Dec. 11, enjoying games, special themed performances and crafts. Santa took a seat on the couch in his Hawaiian shirt to listen to what boys and girls are hoping for under their Christmas trees. 

Kelly and Travis Cunningham listen with sons Black, 2, and Brooks, 4, as Roger Bellow sings a Christmas song with a Hawaiian twist. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The children also gathered while volunteers read Christmas stories during the event. 

Aahana Raval, left, and sister Miraya, right, carry on a lively conversation while creating Christmas crafts during the Luau with Santa event. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff


Airen Jones, left, helps Kinsleigh Brown, 4, create Christmas art. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff

