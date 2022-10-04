An (almost) perfect debut for Tormenta Stadium

It was almost the perfect ending to the story.



South Georgia Tormenta FC, opening their new stadium in front of a season-high 2,000 fans, led 1-0 into stoppage time against the league leading Richmond Kickers and appeared to be on the verge of clinching a playoff spot.

But former Tormenta player and current Kicker Nil Vinyals had different plans. His free kick from 45 yards out sailed into the box and then past the Tormenta defense into the back of the net for a late equalizer as Richmond and Tormenta tied 1-1 Sunday night.

“It’s clearly a very disappointing end to the game,” said Ian Cameron, Tormenta’s head coach. “But we can’t lose sight of the big picture and the big picture remains that this is a celebration of Statesboro as a community. This is a celebration of Tormenta FC and what we’re trying to do for everyone in our club and what we’re trying to do across this region of South Georgia,” Cameron said.

Two thousand fans showed up for the official grand opening of Tormenta Stadium and were treated to an exciting, and historic, game.

Darin Van Tassell, a founder and current president of South Georgia Tormenta FC, is excited about what the stadium means for his team and for the region.

“It’ll be one of the best soccer-specific stadiums in the United States whether it’s our league or others,” he said last week.

When complete, the 5,300-seat stadium complex will include restaurants, shopping, office space and even apartments.

For Sunday’s game, the permanent bleacher stands on the visitor’s side of the field held most of the fans in attendance and has a seating capacity 2,500. Also, some of the small bleacher sets that were used at Erk Russell Park for Tormenta home games were filled with fans behind the goal lines.

“Of course, we wanted to win tonight,” Cameron said. “But the biggest thing about tonight was making sure the experience was one that people would enjoy. For some people, this might have been their first soccer game and we wanted to make sure this was an exciting one and they start to get it and they’re looking forward to the Chattanooga game (in two weeks) and they’re looking forward to next season.”