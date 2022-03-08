Allen makes it official: seeking fifth two-year term in Congress

U.S. Rep. Rick W. Allen, the Republican representing Georgia’s 12th District, made his candidacy for a fifth two-year term in Congress official Monday.

Allen, an Augusta resident and founder of regional construction company R.W. Allen and Associates, was first elected in 2014 and won re-election in 2016, 2018 and 2020. He filed candidate qualifying paperwork and paid the required fee Monday in Atlanta for the May 24 Republican primary but had already indicated he would seek re-election.

“Georgians are experiencing crisis after crisis as a result of President Biden and Congressional Democrats’ failed policies,” Allen said in a media release. “Now, more than ever, we need conservative leaders in Washington to fight back against the radical left’s socialist agenda. We must restore America’s energy independence, secure our border, back the Blue, tackle rising prices and get our economy back on the right track.”

He said he will “continue fighting” for the 12th District “whether it’s securing critical funding for projects at Fort Gordon or the Savannah River Site, assisting our farmers and standing up for rural America, or empowering parents when it comes to their child’s education.”

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office election information database listed Allen as the only Republican to have qualified for the 12th District seat, and no Democratic challengers yet. But the Federal Election Commission website showed Elizabeth “Liz” Johnson, a Democrat from Statesboro, filing campaign finance reports for activity through Dec. 31, 2021.

Neil Singleton, a Republican, was also listed with the FEC as a candidate for the office through last summer but had reported no contributions or spending.