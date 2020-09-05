‘All-In,’ movie featuring Stacey Abrams, premieres Tuesday at Bulloch Ag Complex

A pop-up drive-in premiere of “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” the Amazon Original movie featuring 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and others campaigning against voter suppression, is scheduled for Tuesday night at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex.

Gates to the viewing area at the complex, 44 Arena Boulevard off Langston Chapel Road and U.S. Highway 301, will open at 7 p.m. for the screening set to begin at 8:30 p.m. Organizers ask that everyone wishing to attend go to www.allinforvotingpremiere.com to register for a free ticket, or “car pass.” Registration is required in case attendance reaches the maximum number of viewing spaces.

Masks are required, and the promoters state that all other CDC guidelines will be followed. A free concessions box “curated with local favorites” is promised.

The documentary, written by Jack Youngelson and directed by Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortes, will simultaneously premiere at two other locations, the Starlight Drive-In Theatre in Atlanta and the Jesup Drive-In in Jesup. Bulloch’s Ag Complex is the only pop-up location. The Southern Poverty Law Center is billed as a partner for the premiere events.

After the Sept. 8 premiere screenings, “All In: The Fight for Democracy” is scheduled for release Sept. 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

The description provided with the premiere announcement states: “With the perspective and expertise of Stacey Abrams, the former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, the documentary offers an insider’s look into laws and barriers to voting that most people don’t even know are threats to their basic rights as citizens of the United States.”

Abrams, as the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in 2018, received 48.8% of the votes and came within 55,000 votes of becoming the first female African American governor in U.S. history. After alleging that now-Gov. Brian Kemp, who remained Georgia secretary of state through most of his campaign for governor, and other election officials used voter suppression tactics, Abrams launched the organization Fair Fight Action.

A trailer is also available for viewing at www.allinforvotingpremiere.com.