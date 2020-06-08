All Bulloch precincts, polls open for Georgia Primary Day voting Tuesday

All 16 Bulloch County precincts will be open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for voters to cast their ballots in person until 7 p.m.

Elections Supervisor Pat Lanier Jones said three of the precincts were moved temporarily to larger locations due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will have fewer poll workers (Tuesday) because of the COVID,” Jones said. “And with social distancing, we will have fewer machines at each location. Masks are encouraged for voters, but are not required. We are in the process of getting gloves for voters to have one for the hand touching the equipment.”

The three precincts being moved for Tuesday’s primary only are Nevils, Register and Portal. Voters assigned to the Nevils precinct instead will go to the gym inside Nevils Elementary School. Register voters now will go to the Register Baptist Church Family Center, and Portal voters will cast ballots Tuesday in the Aaron Worship Center Social Hall on North Grady Street.

Early in-person voting concluded Friday at the Elections Office on North Main Street and 1,819 people cast ballots, according to Shontay Jones, deputy registrar for Bulloch County Elections. In May 2016, the last presidential year primary, 2,988 people voted early.

Through Monday, Jones said her office had received 6,514 absentee ballots, compared to 270 in 2016. About 10,000 Bulloch residents requested absentee ballots and Friday was the final day to request one.

Pat Jones said all absentee ballots must be returned in person or received by mail no later than 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Ballots postmarked Tuesday, but not in the Elections Office by 7 p.m., will not be counted.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office sent absentee ballot applications to all 6.9 million active registered voters in the state, and the Republican secretary is encouraging as many people as possible to skip the polls and vote absentee by mail.

So far, more than 1.6 million voters had requested absentee ballots in Georgia, and about 900,000 have been returned. Statewide, about 325,000 people cast early voting, in-person ballots.

Sample ballots are available at the Elections Office, 113 N. Main St.; online at bullochcounty.net/elections; and on page 4 of the May 21, 2020, edition of the Statesboro Herald.