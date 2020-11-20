Ag South’s Whitfield chosen as 2020 Ag Partner

The Statesboro—Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee honored Andrea Whitfield Thursday as the 2020 Ag Partner of the Year.



The award was presented during the Annual Farm/City luncheon celebrating the partnerships between urban and agricultural businesses. Whitfield is a crop insurance agent with Ag South Farm Credit in Statesboro. She was presented the award by Cassie Justen, Ag Committee member who is also a loan officer with Ag South. Justen stood in for 2019 Ag Partner of the Year Wade Hodges, a local farmer who was scheduled to give the honor but was unable to attend Thursday’s program. Reading from Hodges’s speech, Justen said Whitfield is “a true ag partner” whose skills and attention to farmers’ needs are “very much appreciated.’’

Whifield was overwhelmed with emotion as she accepted the award. She expressed her love of Bulloch County and its agriculture praising the working collaboration between businesses and the farming community. ”Thank you all so much,” she said, obviously overcome by the honor.

The keynote speaker for the event was state Rep. Tom McCall,. R-Elberton, chairman of the Georgia House of Representatives Agricultural Affairs Committee; McCall spoke about changes in agriculture over the years, transitioning from using horses and mules to tractors and how technology has progressively made farming more productive. He also spoke of legislative matters including pending laws about hemp production in Georgia and laws prohibiting labeling food as meat “unless it comes from an animal.”

He also praised the Bulloch County Arena, where the luncheon was held due to COVID-19 precautions. “Bulloch County is very lucky” to have such a facility, he said, adding that the Bulloch arena exceeds the one in Perry in many aspects. The arena has hosted the largest roping event in the South as well as several other equestrian and canine shows since it opened last spring.

