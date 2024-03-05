After council member resigns, Brooklet calls special meeting

In the wake of the resignation Friday of Brooklet City Council Member Johnathan Graham in which he outlined several concerns with the actions of the city's mayor, Nicky Gwinnett, the City Council gave notice Monday of a special called meeting set for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Brooklet City Hall.



A member of the City Council at the time, Gwinnett ran unopposed for mayor last November and has only been in the seat since he was sworn in Jan. 4.

In his resignation letter emailed Friday afternoon, Graham wrote: "After much contemplation and reflection, I have come to the conclusion that I can no longer in good conscience continue to serve under the current leadership of the newly sworn-in mayor."

Graham went on to list several concerns, including "questionable actions regarding water well usage and business licenses" by Gwinnett.

He concluded his letter with:

"I hope that my resignation will serve as a wake-up call to Mayor Gwinnett and the rest of the city leadership to reconsider their actions and prioritize the best interests of the people they were elected to serve."

While Gwinnett acknowledged Graham's resignation in a reply email, he did not address any of Graham's accusations.

"Thank you for your service to our town and I personally appreciate that. I also wish you the best in your future endeavors," was all Gwinnett wrote.

The agenda for the special called meeting has two items: Going into executive session for a personnel matter and a "Discussion of clarification and modification of the supervisory role of mayor."