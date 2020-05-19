Georgia Southern University and Ogeechee Technical College signed a memorandum of understanding last week to provide an automatic admission pathway for local students.

The agreement creates an Accelerated Transfer Program that allows students who have been denied admission to Georgia Southern to enter Ogeechee Tech with intent to transfer to Georgia Southern at a later date.

“Georgia Southern University is committed to providing opportunities for student success,” said Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero. “We are proud to partner with Ogeechee Tech to provide students with the tools and support they need to excel.”

The Accelerated Transfer Program will begin in the Fall 2020 semester.

Georgia Southern advisors or admission counselors will work with Accelerated Transfer Program students in cooperation with Ogeechee Tech advisors to provide appropriate academic support and advising to help the students succeed at OTC and then transfer seamlessly to Georgia Southern. Application fees for students in the program will be waived at Ogeechee Tech.

"Ogeechee Tech and Georgia Southern have been partners in education for many years,” said Ogeechee Technical College President Lori Durden. “The Accelerated Transfer Program takes the partnership one step further by removing certain enrollment process friction points that may serve as barriers for students. This is another significant step in ensuring a smooth transition between our two institutions."



