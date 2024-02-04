Academic lists for area college students

University of North Georgia academic lists Fall 2023

Austin Schwebel of Statesboro has been named to the President's Honor Roll at the University of North Georgia for achieving a 4.0 grade point average during fall 2023.

Also, the deans of each of UNG's colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2023. Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Dean's list honorees included:

Walden Hackle of Claxton and Payton Mealling of Statesboro.





Valdosta State University Fall 2023 graduates

Valdosta State University announces the members of its graduating class of Fall 2023. Nearly 900 students completed their degree requirements during Fall Semester 2023 and graduated during the university's 236th commencement weekend. This includes the following area residents:

Zachary Ledbetter of Statesboro, Haley Saxton of Statesboro, Nicole Riggs of Brooklet, Kayla Santana of Brooklet, Rochelle Stokes of Brooklet, Reshandria Frison of Garfield, Samantha Green of Twin City, Mariah Jackson of Sylvania and Ta'shayna Odum of Millen.





Valdosta State University Fall 2023 Dean's List

Valdosta State University recognized nearly 1,800 students who earned a spot on the Fall 2023 Dean's List. To qualify for Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher.

Statesboro – Hilarie Jackson, Fa'shuna Hughes, Haley Saxton, Richya Nicholson, Margaret Zito Tazmerria Wilson and Jammie Gillis of Statesboro; Brooklet – Allison Smith and Kayla Santana; Ellabell – Sarah Lancaster and Shelby Cook; Pembroke – Tyler Penrose and Cristy Sehr; Mariah Jackson of Sylvania; Ta'shayna Odum of Millen; Jazlyn Gonzalez of Cobbtown; Reshandria Frison of Garfiel; Madison Spivey of Metter.





Georgia College & State University academic lists for Fall semester

Georgia College & State University recognizes students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the President's List for the Fall 2023 term.

Meredith Carter, Myranda Dell, Anne O'Neill, Zoe Pantin and Riley Roberts all from Statesboro.

Georgia College & State University recognizes students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the Dean's List for the Fall 2023 term.

Kaila Arnett of Sylvania; Marisol Guzman-Rangel of Millen.

Georgia College & State University recognizes students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for making the Dean's List for the Fall 2023 term.

Lauren Erickson, Mary Hughes and William Nelson all from Statesboro.

Georgia College & State University recognizes students from the College of Health Sciences for making the President's List for the Fall 2023 term.

Mayson Crawford of Statesboro; Payton Hodges of Metter.

Georgia College & State University recognizes students from the College of Health Sciences for making the Dean's List for the Fall 2023 term.

Katherine Hamel of Statesboro; Anna Motes of Metter.

Jenna Simmons of Claxton, made the President's List in the John H. Lounsbury College of Education at Georgia College & State University for the Fall 2023 term.





Gold stars for Fall 2023 at The Citadel

Jason Raub of Nevils was one of the more than 650 cadets and students at The Citadel recognized for their academic achievements during the Fall 2023 semester.

Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's dean's list.





Dean's List at Alabama for the Fall 2023 term

A total of 13,950 students enrolled during Fall Semester 2023 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above.

Kaleigh Mattos of Brooklet and Ashton Howard of Statesboro.





Fall 2023 Dean's Honors List at Cedarville University

Aaron Lyons of Claxton was named to the Dean's Honor List at Cedarville University in Ohio for Fall 2023.

This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.





Troy University Provost's List

Tyler Shumate of Brooklet was named to the Provost's List at Troy University for the Fall Semester/Term 2 of the 2023-2024 academic year.

The Provost's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.





Fall 2023 academic Lists at Georgia State University

To be eligible for the President's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Benjamin Becker, Bryce Lovett and Cadence Allen of Statesboro; Zachary Bennett of Sylvania; Shakira Posley of Metter; Lauren Young of Millen.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Elan Hill and Kristalyn Lanier of Statesboro; Jonathan Jones and Caroline Salinas of Twin City; Elijah Worthen of Garfield.





Georgia Southwestern State University graduate

Page Kight of Claxton graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Fall 2023 Commencement Ceremonies. Kight earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management.





Berry College Fall 2023 Dean's List

The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester at Berry College in Rome.

Sarah Hunter of Brooklet; Robert Prather of Statesboro; Elana Woodard and Emily Woodard of Pembroke.