Academic achievements of Bulloch County and area college students

Valdosta State announces Dean's List

More than 2,100 students were named to Valdosta State University's fall 2020 Dean's List.

To qualify for Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher.

It should be noted that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean's List status.

The following area residents are recognized on this list of distinguished and accomplished students who exemplify excellence in the attainment of their educational goals: Khallid Pearson and Mariah Jackson, both of Sylvania, Mackenzie Tapley of Metter, Ta'shayna Odum of Millen, Jazlyn Gonzalez of Cobbtown, Abigail Gay of Garfield, and Brylie Ritchie, Amber Heard, Jacob Bowling and Tia Brown, all of Statesboro.





Kennesaw State names local students to academic lists

Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 7,000 students named to the fall 2020 Dean's List. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.

Students making the list were Mary Price of Metter, Meliyah Atkins of Sylvania, and Joyrdan Williams, Gustavo Molina and Jaeda Jones, all of Statesboro.

Local students were also named to the President's List for the fall, achieving a grade point average of 4.0 with at least nine semester hours.

Named to the list were Miranda Florence of Sylvania, and Chasity McDuffie and Zach Pantin, both of Statesboro.





Georgia State announces President's, Dean's lists for fall

To be eligible for the President's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Local students named to the President's List include Kimberly Palmer of Statesboro, and Quindashya Slater of Claxton.

Local students named to the Dean's List, who earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours included Allen Flint of Ellabell, Shane Sheppard of Pembrook, Destanie Stone of Sylvania, and Angelique McRae, Dhru Shah and Hally Farnum, all of Claxton.

From Statesboro wre Gina Okafor, Aubrey Miles, Mary Keeley, Jasmine Harper, Tenley Bailey and Kaytlin Moody.





Local students honored for academics at Georgia Tech

The following students have earned the distinction of Dean's List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for fall 2020. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

Named were Jamir Jones of Claxton, Logan Boswell of Sylvania, and Jack Broadhead, Jack Fortune, Brooke Jarrett, Elizabeth Kauber, Brianna Rushing and Shirling Xu, all of Statesboro.

Kevin Chen of Statesboro earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for fall 2020. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.





Stevens graduates from Georgia State

Denise Stevens of Statesboro graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2020 semester, earning degrees from the J. Mack Robinson College of Business' Joint Master of Business Administration/Master of Health Administration Program.

Georgia State conferred degrees to more than 3,000 students at the conclusion of the semester in December.





Dean's, President's lists announced at UA for fall

A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at the University of Alabama made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President's List with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).

The UA Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Named to the President's List were Jerry Osborne of Metter and William Harden of Statesboro, while Addison Trower of Statesboro was named to the Dean's List.





Local students graduate from Valdosta State

Valdosta State University is proud to recognize its graduating class of fall 2020, which includes the following area residents.

Earning degrees were: Joanna Akins of Portal, Master of Education in Elementary Education; Charesse Clark of Statesboro, Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership; Brina Davis of Ellabell, Master of Library and Information Science; Ashley Grant of Statesboro, Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education; Rachel Haisten of Statesboro, Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders; Ashley Patrick of Brooklet, Master of Education in Communication Disorders; and Thomas Radney of Statesboro, Bachelor of Applied Science in Human Capital Performance.





Mullins earns GT degree

Anastasia Mullins of Brooklet has earned a Bachelor of Science in Materials Science and Engineering with High Honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Mullins was among approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students who earned their degrees during the fall 2020 semester and were recognized during the university's 259th commencement exercises Dec. 11-12, 2020, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.



