Abby Donaldson promoted to assistant VP at Bulloch First

Bulloch First announces the promotion of Abby Donaldson to assistant vice president.

Donaldson joined Bulloch First in March 2016 as a community banking associate and was promoted to retail manager in 2018. Previously, she was a customer service representative with Heritage Bank of the South.

“Abby is a tremendous asset to our bank,” said Wes Simmons, president of Bulloch First, “She provides quality services to our valued Bulloch First customers. Abby has remarkable customer service skills and we are fortunate to have her on our team.”

Donaldson is originally from Indiana. After graduating with a degree in Business and Marketing from Lake Land College, she migrated south for warmer weather in 2009. Donaldson was a part of the Leadership Bulloch class of 2017. She is married to Andy Donaldson, and they attend Thrive Church in Statesboro.

Bulloch First is a division of Citizens Bank of Swainsboro. The Citizens Bank of Swainsboro was established in 1900 as a state-chartered community bank and has a 120-year history of providing community banking services, with offices located in Swainsboro, Dublin, and Statesboro.



