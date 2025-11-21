A flashy 2025 Dancing with the Statesboro Stars

Safe Haven’s 15th Annual Dancing with the Statesboro Stars was held Thursday evening at Connection Church, with an encore performance on Sunday, Nov. 23.

The Sunday show is 3 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://www.etix.com/ticket/o/11901/DWTSS. Tickets will be available at the door.

The annual fundraiser helps Safe Haven’s mission to assist victims of domestic violence and raises awareness about a subject that is sometimes kept in the dark. The annual benefit for Safe Haven raised $156,000.

Madelyn Ritchie, center left, and dance partner Trenton Higginbotham are joined by Safe Haven Board of Directors member Corbett Deloach, left, and Save Haven Public Relations and Degal Services Director Kim Billings, right, for the Fundraising Award during Dancing with the Statesboro Stars at Connection Church on Thursday, Nov. 20. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Cameron Clagg and partner Paige Dutton catch a spotlight to end their routine with a big dip during Dancing with the Statesboro Stars at Connection Church. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Star Boyd Green shows off some fancy moves during the opening number of Dancing with the Statesboro Stars at Connection Church on Thursday, Nov. 20. Now in it's 15th year, the annual benefit for Safe Haven raised $156,000. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





