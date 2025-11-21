By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
A flashy 2025 Dancing with the Statesboro Stars
Annual benefit raises $156,000 for Safe Haven
Dancing With Stars 2025
Bryan Realiza and Emily Gillen toss any unnecessary garments as they enter the climax of their Judges Choice Award winning routine during Dancing with the Statesboro Stars at Connection Church on Thursday, Nov. 20. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Safe Haven’s 15th Annual Dancing with the Statesboro Stars was held Thursday evening at Connection Church, with an encore performance on Sunday, Nov. 23. 

The Sunday show is 3 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://www.etix.com/ticket/o/11901/DWTSS. Tickets will be available at the door. 

The annual fundraiser helps Safe Haven’s mission to assist victims of domestic violence and raises awareness about a subject that is sometimes kept in the dark. The annual benefit for Safe Haven raised $156,000. 

Dancing With Stars 2025
Madelyn Ritchie, center left, and dance partner Trenton Higginbotham are joined by Safe Haven Board of Directors member Corbett Deloach, left, and Save Haven Public Relations and Degal Services Director Kim Billings, right, for the Fundraising Award during Dancing with the Statesboro Stars at Connection Church on Thursday, Nov. 20. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Dancing With Stars 2025
Cameron Clagg and partner Paige Dutton catch a spotlight to end their routine with a big dip during Dancing with the Statesboro Stars at Connection Church. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Dancing With Stars 2025
Star Boyd Green shows off some fancy moves during the opening number of Dancing with the Statesboro Stars at Connection Church on Thursday, Nov. 20. Now in it's 15th year, the annual benefit for Safe Haven raised $156,000. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff


Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter