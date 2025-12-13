By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
A downtown Statesboro Christmas celebration
After a week delay due to rain, the "Christmas Around the World" Christmas in the Boro celebration took over downtown Statesboro Friday evening, as hundreds of area residents enjoyed the holiday event.
Organized by the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority, Christmas Around the World brought the community together to celebrate with festive shopping, dining and entertainment.