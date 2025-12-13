A downtown Statesboro Christmas celebration

After a week delay due to rain, the "Christmas Around the World" Christmas in the Boro celebration took over downtown Statesboro Friday evening, as hundreds of area residents enjoyed the holiday event.

Organized by the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority, Christmas Around the World brought the community together to celebrate with festive shopping, dining and entertainment.

Parents help their children create some holiday art at one of the activity stops that was part of the event. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



Adults, children and toddlers enjoyed climbing in the giant snowman in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse during the Christmas around the World holiday celebration Friday evening in downtown Statesboro, - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



As the sun sets, folks walk down East Main St. after the Christmas parade Friday evening in downtown Statesboro. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



A youthful group from the Cotton Rose School of Dance performs a routine to holiday music Friday in the shadows of friends and family enjoying their dancing.. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



The "Grinch" dance troupe stops on East Main St. for a short routine as part of the Christmas parade. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff

