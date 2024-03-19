$70,000 of fentanyl found during arrest

A Statesboro man faces drug trafficking charges after $70,000 of fentanyl was discovered in his hotel room.

According to a release from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Crime Suppression Team investigators executed a search warrant at the Styles Inn on South Main St. Inside room 19, investigators, along with the Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, arrested Erick Collins, 52, on outstanding warrants from Bulloch and Screven County.

The release stated that during Collins‘ arrest, approximately 242 grams of compressed fentanyl was found, with a potential street value of $70,000.

Collins is currently being held in the Bulloch County Jail on charges of trafficking fentanyl, along with a Grand Jury bench warrant for criminal attempt to commit a felony and misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement officers.

“I would like to encourage citizens to contact the Crime Suppression Team with any complaints of drug activity that you may suspect,“ Sheriff Noel Brown said. “All complaints will remain anonymous and will be investigated thoroughly.”