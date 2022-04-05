50+ employers sign up for OTC Job Fair on April 13

More than 50 employers have registered to attend the Ogeechee Technical College Career Fair Wednesday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Jack Hill Building.

The event is open to the public, Ogeechee Tech students and alumni, graduating high school students, veterans, and students from surrounding technical colleges and universities. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resume and will have the opportunity to fill out applications on site and engage with area employers.

“The number of employers attending our career fair this year is steadily growing,” said Cindy Phillips, Director for Career Placement and Student Support Services at OTC. “We have representatives from business, industry, and healthcare looking to hire positions from maintenance to manager.”

Employers who wish to participate may e-mail requests to: cbphillips@ogeecheetech.edu.