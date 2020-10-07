5 Boro residents named to '40 Under 40' for GS

Statesboro's Annalee Ashley, Brad Boykin, Matt Wise, Marion Christopher Pugh, Ed.D., and Dr. Thomas J. Miller have been named to the Georgia Southern University Alumni Association's “40 Under 40” Class of 2020. The honor recognizes alumni who have made significant strides in business, leadership, community, educational or philanthropic endeavors.

Ashley is a Double Eagle who graduated from Georgia Southern with a bachelor’s in business administration in 2014 and an MBA in 2020. She serves as Georgia Southern’s chief of staff.

Boykin is a Triple Eagle who graduated from Georgia Southern with a bachelor’s in early childhood education in 2008, an M.Ed in instructional technology in 2016 and an Ed.S in educational leadership in 2018. He currently serves as principal of Southeast Bulloch Middle School in Statesboro.

Wise, a former student-athlete who graduated from the university in 2008 with a bachelor’s in kinesiology, currently serves as Georgia Southern’s director of Athletes in Action.

Pugh is a Triple Eagle who earned a bachelor’s in broadcasting in 2006, a master’s in education in 2008 and a doctor of education in 2019. He is owner of consulting firm Manhood Mindset.

Miller earned a bachelor’s in biology in 2003. Today, he is a physician with Southern Family Medicine.

“We are thrilled to celebrate alumni who are making an impact across the country,” said Ava Edwards, director of Alumni Relations. “They are industry leaders and community champions who represent the best of the university. We are proud to call them Eagles.”

The “40 Under 40” honorees were chosen by a selection committee that reviewed each individual’s professional expertise and achievements, and their dedication to charitable and community initiatives. Their commitment to Georgia Southern was also taken into consideration. The selection process began with nominations in March with more than 240 alumni nominated for this year’s class.

Honorees must have attended Georgia Southern or Armstrong State University and aspire to uphold the university’s core values of collaboration, academic excellence, discovery and innovation, integrity, openness and inclusion, and sustainability.

The exemplary group was honored during a virtual awards ceremony on Sept. 13, broadcast via Facebook Live on Georgia Southern’s page. They will also be featured in the fall edition of Georgia Southern Magazine.



