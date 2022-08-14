4th annual SHE Expo to be held Saturday, August 20 at The Venues

The annual SHE Women's Expo is set for Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Venues at Ogeechee Technical College.

Now in its fourth year, the expo is designed to empower women to make better decisions about their health, wellness, lifestyles and beauty by providing information on health issues and available services and resources, as well as on comprehensive wellness.

Attendees will receive medical information, free health screenings, samples, makeovers, and beauty, health and fitness demonstrations. There will also be giveaways and prizes distributed throughout the event. The grand prize this year is a $500 gift card from Plank and Tile. Preregistration online is required for the grand prize, and you must check in at the expo.

Miranda Winter will be on stage from 10 a.m. to noon with live music at this year's event.



New this year will be a live performance by local musician Miranda Winter, who will perform from 10 a.m. to noon. Winter is the winner of Statesboro Voice, and is the 2022 Discovering Bulloch Readers Choice winner for Best Local Musician.

There will also be food trucks on site, and nearly 70 vendor tables.

The event is free to attend, and tickets are available at www.shewomensexpo.com.