4 arrested after drugs, guns seized at The Vault apartment

The Statesboro Police Department’s Impact Team, acting on a complaint “initiated by social media,” arrested four people Tuesday after finding guns, marijuana and Ecstasy (MDMA) in a Statesboro Place Circle apartment.

Statesboro police Capt. Jared Akins said that after the Impact Team “arrived at The Vault Apartments … and made contact with tenants of the apartment,” they “developed probable cause for a search warrant.”

A judge issued the search warrant, after which officers searched the apartment and found MDMA, marijuana and four firearms, he said.

Police arrested Alonza Andrew Littles, 23, of Lanier Drive; Saleena Lashae Harris, 18, of Margaret Drive in Hinesville; Jashaad Durrell Calhoun, 25, of Highway 23 in Cobbtown; and Exavier Laquan Byrd, 24, of Cone Homes. All were charged with possession of MDMA (Ecstasy), possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a drug-related object and possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a felony.