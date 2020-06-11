4 arrested after drugs, guns seized at The Vault apartment

The Statesboro Police Department’s Impact Team, acting on a complaint “initiated by social media,” arrested four people Tuesday after finding guns, marijuana and Ecstasy (MDMA) in a Statesboro Place Circle apartment.
Statesboro police Capt. Jared Akins said that after the Impact Team “arrived at The Vault Apartments … and made contact with tenants of the apartment,” they “developed probable cause for a search warrant.”
A judge issued the search warrant, after which officers searched the apartment and found MDMA, marijuana and four firearms, he said.
Police arrested Alonza Andrew Littles, 23, of Lanier Drive; Saleena Lashae Harris, 18, of Margaret Drive in Hinesville; Jashaad Durrell Calhoun, 25, of Highway 23 in Cobbtown; and Exavier Laquan Byrd, 24, of Cone Homes. All were charged with possession of MDMA (Ecstasy), possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a drug-related object and possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a felony.
Littles, Calhoun and Byrd were also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Byrd faces an additional charge of giving false information, Akins said.
They were all taken to the Bulloch County Jail to await further court hearings.
Anyone with information on drug or firearms related crimes in the city of Statesboro should contact SPD’s Impact Team at (912) 764-9911.