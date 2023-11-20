Traffic reopens on 301 North and South after fire at AllGreen Services

Traffic on Highway 301 North and South was blocked for more than three hours Monday afternoon due to a fire at AllGreen Services on 301 at Akins Anderson Road.

According the Bulloch County spokesperson Dal Canady, the fire hose needed to put out the fire extended from one side of 301 to the other, which barred traffic from crossing over the hose.

Traffic heading south on 301 was detoured at Highway 46, while vehicles heading north were stopped at Akins Anderson Road, located about two miles north of the 301 exit off Interstate-16.

Canady said Bulloch County Fire Chief Ben Tapley reopened 301 about 4 p.m.

Canady said the Bulloch County Fire Department first received a call about the fire at AllGreen, which is a waste collection and disposal business, about 12:40 p.m. Monday. At first look, Canady said fire officials believe the fire may have started in a warehouse that holds solid waste at the company site.

He said the fire caused a great deal of smoke that disrupted traffic initially, but traffic had to be halted due to the necessity of the fire hose crossing 301.

Canady said the Statesboro Fire Department also is participating in extinguishing the fire.