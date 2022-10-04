3 suspects in custody after armed robbery at Georgia Southern

A spokesperson for Georgia Southern University said in an email Monday evening that all three suspects in an armed robbery that took place on campus Saturday night are now in custody.



According to reports, the robbery occurred at Southern Courtyard, a student housing complex around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

A witness told police he was robbed by three men, who then fled in the direction of the University Villas construction site.

Two of the suspects were captured Sunday and the third was apprehended Monday.

Though no names of the suspects were released by the university, 17-year-old Jayden Immanuel Carswell of Ridgeland. S.C., was listed in the Bulloch County Jail arrest reports Monday. According to the log, he was arrested by the Georgia Southern University Police on Sunday and charged with armed robbery.

No other information about the incident has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call (912) 478-5234.



