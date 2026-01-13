3 inmates killed in Georgia prison riot

DAVISBORO — Three inmates were killed and a corrections officer and several other inmates were injured when a fight broke out Sunday at Washington State Prison, according to local police.

The fight that started among inmates at the prison, located about 40 miles north of Swainsboro, left three inmates dead, Davisboro Police Chief Leondus Dixon said in an email. A corrections officer was injured and 12 inmates were taken to local hospitals for treatment, Dixon said.

The Georgia Department of Corrections had not posted any public statements about the incident to its website or social media accounts by Monday afternoon.

It's not yet clear what prompted the fights or how the inmates were killed and injured or how the officer was injured. Washington County Deputy Coroner Mark Hodges said there were three deaths related to the incident, but he didn't have any further information.

The medium security prison in Davisboro has a capacity of about 1,550 inmates, according to the Department of Corrections website.