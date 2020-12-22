3 face ag assault charges in gun incident

Three men face multiple charges, including aggravated assault, following a Sunday incident in Statesboro.

In an email release Monday, Statesboro police Capt. Jared Akins said two SPD patrol officers were on South Main Street about 1:40 a.m. Sunday when they were approached by three women in a car who claimed they were shot at and chased by the occupants of another vehicle.

The officers notified other units in the area of the suspects’ vehicle description. The vehicle was located on Fair Road and a high-risk traffic stop was conducted. Three men in the vehicle were detained.

Detectives interviewed the victims and conducted a search of the suspects’ vehicle. A 9 mm handgun was recovered, and further investigation led to the arrest of the three suspects: Tariq Covington, 22, of Lanier Drive in Statesboro; Shaquille Scott, 22, of Waynesboro; and Quantevius Scott, 18, of Waynesboro.

All three are charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, reckless conduct and stalking.

They remain in custody in the Bulloch County Jail pending further judicial action.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Akins at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.