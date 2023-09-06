3 city commissions accepting applications

The City of Statesboro is now accepting applications for appointments to its Greener Boro Commission, One Boro Commission and Planning Commission.



According to a release from the city, the deadline to apply to be considered for an appointment is

Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. Completed applications should be submitted to the office of the City Clerk by email to leah.harden@statesboroga.gov. Applications for each of the open positions can be found at www.statesboroga.gov/boards-commissions.

Greener Boro Commission

The Greener Boro Commission consists of nine members appointed by the mayor and City Council. The commission has the authority to prepare studies, reports, strategies, education efforts and/or programs for the purpose of informing and advising the governing body on policy matters related to best municipal practices for environmental sustainability. The commission currently meets on the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 50 E. Main St.

One Boro Commission

The One Boro Commission, formerly the Commission on Diversity and Inclusion, was established in September 2018 and consists of 16 members appointed by the mayor and City Council. The commission is committed to promoting diversity, inclusion, and equity among the citizens of Statesboro. The commission's objective is to create opportunities by developing healthy connections between every part of the community, with no tolerance for discrimination and harassment against any citizen or resident as mandated by federal, state, and local laws. The commission currently meets on the first Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Conference Room at 58 E. Main St.

Planning Commission

The Planning Commission was established in February 1977 and consists of eight members, seven appointed by the mayor and City Council along with the mayor who serves as an ex-officio member with voting powers. The commission is vested with the duties to hear and make recommendations to the mayor and City Council on matters regarding zoning ordinances, to promote the planning of the City of Statesboro with the preparation of a Master Plan, to prepare and recommend regulations for subdivisions and to administer those regulations, and to prepare and recommend a plat for the official map of the city showing the location of existing and proposed boundaries. The Planning Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. in the City Council chambers located in City Hall.

To learn more about each of the city's boards and commissions or to apply, visit www.statesboroga.gov/boards-commissions.