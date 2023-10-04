3 from Boro named to GS Alumni '40 Under 40' list

Statesboro locals Jennifer Lewis, Katrina McNair and Christopher Wiggins have been named to the Georgia Southern University Alumni Association’s “40 Under 40” Class of 2023.

The honor recognizes alumni who have made significant strides in business, leadership, community, educational or philanthropic endeavors.

Lewis is a Double Eagle who earned a bachelor’s in secondary English education in 2008 and a master’s in counselor education in 2010. Today, she serves as assistant principal of Candler County School District.

McNair graduated in 2011 with bachelor’s in business administration degrees in both accounting and management, and is the chief audit officer for Georgia Southern.

Wiggins, also a Double Eagle, earned a bachelor’s in general studies in 2016 and a MBA in 2023. He is currently the retail market manager for Synovus in Statesboro.

The “40 Under 40” honorees were chosen by a selection committee that reviewed each individual’s professional expertise, achievements, dedication to charitable and community initiatives and their commitment to Georgia Southern.

For the full list of “40 Under 40” Class of 2023 honorees and to learn more about the program, visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu/40Under40.

The group will also be featured in the fall 2023 edition of Georgia Southern Magazine.

