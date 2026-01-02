2025 Year in Review - September-December

September

• The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners announce Christopher Eldridge as the sole finalist for the vacant county manager position. Eldridge was named county manager at the next county meeting.

• Georgia Southern University’s annual economic impact hit a record of $1.167 billion for the 2024 fiscal year, a 1.9% increase over 2023.

Sgt. Dustin Lanier of the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit demonstrates the ability of 4-year-old German Shepherd "Beans" to sniff out narcotics during the introduction of two new K-9s on Tuesday, Sept. 9, who will work with school resource officers in Bulloch County's public schools. Lanier said Beans was donated to the Sheriff's Office by a local handler and was exposed to some basic training prior to joining the SRO team. He is tentatively scheduled to be placed at Southeast Bulloch High School on Sept. 29, though he will rotate regularly between all schools in the southern portion of the county. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)



• Bulloch County Schools welcomed two new attendees into the school district — 'Beans' and 'Fox.' Beans, a 4-year-old German Shepherd, and Fox, a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois, are the newest — and first four-legged — members of the Bulloch County Sheriff 's Office School Resource Officer Division.

• Of the 475 individuals detained during an immigration raid at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America megasite in Ellabell, more than 300 were South Korean nationals, according to a Homeland Security official.

Georgia Southern Athletic Foundation board member Dorline Nelson, far right, celebrates the unveiling of a statue depicting former university live mascot Freedom with Center for Wildlife Education executive director and Freedom's longtime handler Steve Hein at Paulson Stadium back in September. Freedom II will make her debut on Saturday at Paulson Stadium. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



• To honor and remember the legacy of 'Freedom,' who passed away in March, a statue of Georgia Southern University's beloved bald eagle mascot was unveiled outside Paulson Stadium.

• City OKs allowing 'local distilleries' in Statesboro an addition being sought by 'local investors' who want to put 'a micro distillery downtown.'





October

• John Hendrix, who launched Portal Middle High School's engineering and technology career pathway and teaches the courses, recently won the 2025 Georgia STEM Teacher of the Year title awarded by the Air & Space Forces Association.

• Alison Hardin, a fifth grade English language arts teacher at Brooklet Elementary School and a lead teacher for the county's New Teacher Professional Development Program, emphasizes teamwork was named the Bulloch County Schools' 2025-2026 district-level Teacher of the Year.

Barbara Diaz, director of Bulloch County Animal Services, holds one of the cats confiscated from the Sunnyview Court home Oct. 14 where more than 60 animals, primarily dogs, were taken following an animal cruelty investigation. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



• More than 60 animals were confiscated from a home in the Country Walk subdivision following a week-long investigation of possible animal cruelty. The couple who live in the house were charged with felony cruelty to animals

• Ogeechee Technical College EMS instructor Catherine Martin was selected as the 2025 EMS Educator of the Year by the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians.

• Statesboro's mayor and council are taking a look at two scenarios for the possible expansion of the city's natural gas system to serve industrial customers along I-16 in the direction of Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America.

After 30 years of service in the Bulloch County Schools, Superintendent Charles Wilson announced he would retire effective March 31, 2026.





November

• Statesboro Mayor Johnathan McCollar is re-elected to a third term.

Statesboro Fire Chief Tim Grams, center with sunglasses, and Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar, right of Grams, are joined by other city officials and Robbie and Lehman Franklin Thursday at the groundbreaking for Fire Station 3. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



• The city of Statesboro breaks ground on Fire Station 3, the first new fire station for the Statesboro Fire Department since 2001 in an open field behind Lowe's.

This preliminary site plan for the proposed, almost 100,000-square-foot Kroger supermarket, accompanied by a Kroger Fuel Center plus four outparcels for other businesses, is oriented with Cypress Lake Road at the bottom and Veterans Memorial Parkway along the right-hand side. To the left is a proposed residential area, to fit with the existing Whispering Pines development, making this a "mixed use" project. (Courtesy Statesboro Department of Planning and Development)



• Southeastern Property Acquisitions LLC, based in Augusta, applies to have 28 acres at the intersection of Cypress Lake Road and the Bypass rezoned to "mixed use" for the purpose of building a Kroger grocery store along with several outparcels and a residential area. The rezoning is approved in December.

• Gov. Brian Kemp and Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America President and CEO Tony Heo celebrated the opening of the Hyundai Mobility Training Center of Georgia adjacent to the Metaplant in Bryan County.

• Georgia Southern University presented its new bald eagle mascot, Freedom II, in a game against Coastal Carolina in Paulson Stadium.









December

• The Bulloch County Board of Education is starting a search, assisted by the Georgia School Boards Association, to find a new superintendent of schools being hired, after Charles Wilson's announced he would retire March 31.

• The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia gave final approval to consolidate Georgia Southern University and East Georgia State College. The move clears the way for the new institution to operate under the Georgia Southern University name beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

A logging truck is pictured heading south on U.S. 301 where the Georgia Department of Transportation plans to four-lane a 1.7-mile segment between Clito Road and just north of the Statesboro-Bulloch Airport. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



• The city of Statesboro is spending $990,350 to reroute its six-inch high pressure natural gas supply line and relocate some smaller service lines to make way for the Georgia Department of Transportation's project to four-lane a 1.7-mile segment of U.S. Highway 301 North.

• Bulloch County has received about $11 million, mainly from FEMA, for public cleanup and recovery efforts after two hurricanes and a tropical storm that roared through in 2023 and 2024.

• Open Hearts Community Mission, founded in 2017, has provided assistance to nearly 700 people since opening. The 34-bed shelter on Martin Luther King Drive announced plans to build three additional family rooms this year, which will accommodate 12 more people.