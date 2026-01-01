2025 Year in Review - May-August

May

• The Bulloch County Board of Education was told of plans for a decrease in state funding to the schools, estimated at $6 million or more.

• In its 2025 rankings of the 'Best Small Cities to Start a Business,' WalletHub placed Statesboro in the top 25 among more than1,300 small cities evaluated nationwide.

Jeremy Mincey, at podium, delivers the keynote address during the Statesboro Herald Player of the Week High School Sports Banquet at Statesboro First Baptist Church on Thursday, May 8. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



• Bulloch County’s top high school athletes were honored at the Statesboro Herald’s first Player of the Week Awards banquet. Bulloch Academy's Joshua Mager was named the Boys Athlete of the Year. Southeast Bulloch's Paige Nelson And Statesboro High's Katlyn Sullivan were both named the Girls Player of the Year.

• It was announced that Statesboro would welcome a national home furnishings retailer to the former Kmart building in the Southern Square Shopping Center on Northside Drive. It was later revealed to be Home Goods, which is set to open in 2026.

• The city of Statesboro voted to purchase an almost $285,000 solar-powered, automated rainfall monitoring and water release system for Lake Sal, a roughly 14-acre lake in the northwestern part of town, as part of a larger planned flood control project for the neighborhood.

Don Poe, right, one of the main proponents and organizers of the Feed the Boro group, shakes the hand of Roy Myrick, who was the recipient of the three millionth meal served by Feed the Boro since it was established in 2020. Myrick traveled from Guyton Saturday morning to pick up a food package Saturday morning. - photo by Jason Martin



• Feed the Boro hit the three million milestone of meals served during its regular monthly food drop at Statesboro High School.

June

• The Georgia Department of Transportation announces a plan to widen I-16 to six lanes – three in each direction – over the 32.5-mile stretch between Interstate 95 and Statesboro Exit 127. Construction is expected to start in 2027.

• A little more than five months after posting “Going Out of Business” signs and about three months after turning the lights out seemingly for good, Big Lots in the Statesboro Square Shopping Center reopens.

Joe McGlamery in 2007.



• A luncheon is held in honor of Statesboro Herald President Joe McGlamery, who announced he would retire from Morris Multimedia after working 50 years for the company. McGlamery passed away in August.

• Following objections expressed earlier by the Board of Education, Bulloch County commissioners voted to object to the city of Statesboro's proposed annexation of 102 acres between U.S. Highway 301 South and Old Register Road that would be part of a developer's plan for more than 1,100 housing units in a larger mixed-use development.

• With more than 1,300 housing units planned around Burkhalter Road, Cawana Road and connecting roads in Statesboro's recently annexed areas, city officials announced plans for a series of road improvements.

July

• The city of Statesboro's held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of renovations at Whitesville Park.

Statesboro city officials, along with members of the Whitesville community, joined Caroll Hunter, center in blue dress, the daughter of the late Carrie Howard, in turning the ceremonial first shovel of dirt at Wednesday’s groundbreaking for renovations to commence at Whitesville Park.



• Anthony DeJarion Kent, 20, of Vidalia enters a guilty plea to all five charges against him for shooting Advanced Patrol Officer Joey Deloach of the Statesboro Police Department in April 2024.

• After swearing in 11 newly trained firefighters during a recent graduation ceremony and making 'lateral hires' to add 22 experienced firefighters, the Bulloch County Fire Department entered a new phase July 1.

• After a public input session, the Bulloch County Board of Education voted 5-3 for a 2025 property tax rate of 10.4 mills, an increase of 3 mills.

August

• Bulloch County Schools opened for the 2025-2026 school year, with expectations for more than 11,000 students and with some new measures for school safety. These include the addition, eventually, of nine more school resource officers to serve all campuses, plus the activation of a new anonymous reporting system.

School Resource Officer Lt. Jimmy Billings of the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office is greeted by students and teachers during a class change during first day of school at Nevils Elementary School on August 1. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



• The Bulloch County government received a 'very strong' credit rating and a resulting $5.6 million break from the predicted 20-year cost of repaying bonds for the $61.6 million needed to build Phase 1 of the Bulloch County Jail expansion.

• Nearly 15 years after Harrison Wayne Olliff 's body was found in a field near Excelsior, a Candler County grand jury indicted a man and charged him with Olliff's murder. The indictment, dated Aug. 11, accuses Paul Thomas Reinberg, 48, formerly of Metter, of killing Olliff, who was reported missing on Nov. 25, 2010.

• The section of Nevils-Denmark Road closed since the Tropical Storm Debby deluge in August 2024 reopened to traffic about Aug. 18, 2025.

Open Hearts Community Mission executive director Delia Mobley is looking forward to expanded capacity for families. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



• Open Hearts Community Mission, founded in 2017, has provided assistance to nearly 700 people since opening. The 34-bed shelter on Martin Luther King Drive announced plans to build three additional family rooms this year, which will accommodate 12 more people.