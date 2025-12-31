2025 Year in Review - January-April

January

• Bulloch County swears in a new county commission chairman, David Bennett, and two new county commissioners, Ray Davis and Nick Newkirk. Also, Robert Busbee took office as the new district attorney for the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit, while Karen Riggs Jones became Chief Magistrate and Chuck Francis Bulloch County coroner.

• The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce saluted Lowell Mooney with its Lifetime Achievement Award; Bubba Golf is top Start-Up; Three Tree Coffee Small Business of Year and Shea Tractor as the 2024 Employer of Year.

After being introduced as the Start-up of the Year, Bubba Golf owner Bubba Hunt thanks his partners and relates the story of his latest entrepreneurial venture during the Statesboro Bulloch Chamber Awards and Annual Meeting at The Market at Visit Statesboro on Tuesday, Jan. 14. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



• Winter Storm Enzo brings 3-6 inches of snow across Bulloch County and the area, knocking out some power and sending people into warmth shelters. A hard freeze the next two days kept the snow evident for a week or more in some areas.

Kalee Hodgson gives pooch Winston his first snow experience at Sweetheart Circle as Statesboro ventures out on Wednesday, Jan. 22 after an overnight snow storm. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



• Rien Perez, a first-generation college student in Ogeechee Technical College’s Fish & Wildlife Management program, was named the 2025 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership – GOAL – winner.





February

• Statesboro High School's Erin Shen was named Bulloch County's 2025 STAR student and she selected Richard McCombs as her STAR teacher.

Statesboro High School STAR student Erin Shen, center left, and her chosen STAR teacher Richard McCombs turn toward each other with smiles upon being announced as the Bulloch County STARs. Erin's sister Evy was the county's 2022 STAR student. McCombs has been selected to at least the school honor four times. - photo by AL HACKLE/Staff



• Aspen Aerogels Inc. halted construction on the production plant it broke ground for in Bulloch County's I-16 interchange commerce park over two and a half years ago, which would have created 250 manufacturing jobs.

• The Statesboro Police Department made 1,684 arrests in 2024, and logged just 14 use-of-force incidents, indicating that less than 1% of the arrests involved the use of force by officers.

• The city of Statesboro spends almost $700,000 to buy nearly 39 acres of land off Lakeview Road for expansion of the inert waste landfill to extend its usefulness by an estimated 20 years.

• Bulloch County commissioners voted to allow citizens who have signed up prior to a meeting to speak about a topic on their regular meeting agenda and other topics at the beginning of regular meetings.





March

• Faculty, staff and school leadership officially broke ground on the future, permanent home of Statesboro STEAM Academy. STEAM's plans call for an approximately 36,000-square-foot building to be constructed on a 50-acre tract at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and East Main Street.

• The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, at its 65th Anniversary and Awards dinner named the late Steven Sanders the 2024 Kiwanian of the Year. Sanders died Aug. 30 at age 47. He had served as the Kiwanis Club’s treasurer for several years.

• The Medical Assisting Program at Ogeechee Technical College was ranked third out of 41 schools that offer the program in Georgia for 2024, according to a ratings study by MedicalAssistantAdvice.com.

• In preparation for the Bulloch County Fire Department taking over responsibility for the five-mile Statesboro Fire Service District July 1, the county authorized adding 37 full-time firefighter positions to the department, which would more than

double its full-time workforce.

• The Averitt Center for the Arts welcomed its eighth member into its exclusive Legend of the Arts Gallery, with the induction of the late Kelly Berry.

Holly Berry, far right, and Skylar Berry – wife and daughter of Kelly Berry – react as a portrait by artist Penny Marz, center, is revealed during Berry's induction as a Legend of the Arts at the Averitt Center for the Arts on Tuesday, March 18. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



• At its public grand opening, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America company officials announced a future expansion of capacity from the original 300,000 to 500,000 cars a year that could employ as many as 14,000 workers, which would include the on-site battery plants.

A team of metapros can be seen detailing EVs at the end of the manufacturing process during a media tour as the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA)hosted its official grand opening at the plant in Ellabell on Wednesday, March 26. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



• The Statesboro City Council voted to end the automatic aid agreement between the Statesboro Fire Department and the Bulloch County Fire Department, effective July 1.









April

• Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market launched its seasonal, in-person Saturday markets with 67 vendors signed up for spaces at the facility now called the Market at Visit Statesboro on South Main Street.

Judith Kent, 8, munches on a fresh carrot while mom Sarah, left, shops for with Lilly Davidson at the Lilly’s Freebird Collectionduring the first Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market of the 2025 season at Visit Statesboro on Saturday, April 5. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



• University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue recommends the consolidation of East Georgia State College with Georgia Southern to the state Board of Regents.

• Ogeechee Technical College's 2025 “I Give to Ogeechee Tech” (iGot) fundraising campaign raised a record-breaking $1,070,855.

Ogeechee Technical College President Lori Durden, far left, holds the $ sign for the reveal of the total for the 2025 iGot fundraising campaign: $1,070,855 during the “We Are OTC” celebration Thursday evening at the Market at Visit Statesboro. Pictured, left to right, Lori Durden ($), Jenny Starling Foss (1), Evan Brower (,), Dr. Anthony Berrios, Bobby Jones (0), Christy Rikard, Adam Kennedy (7), Dr. Brandy Taylor, Cliff Wildes (0), Karen Mobley, Joel Hanner (,), Jeff Davis, Ken Austin (8), Eyvonne Hart, Christina Young (5), Jan Moore and Mandy Fortune (5). - photo by Jason Martin



• Statesboro's two Rotary Clubs named Keely NeSmith Fennell, a leading professional builder in the community and volunteer builder of community itself, as 2025 Citizen of the Year in Bulloch County.

Keely Nesmith Fennell receives a round of applause as she make her way to the podium after being named the 2025 Citizen of the Year by the Rotary Club of Statesboro and The Rotary Club of Downtown Statesboro at Forest Heights Country Club on Wednesday, April 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



• The Bulloch County commissioners awarded a $924,900 construction contract for replacement of a bridgelike culvert on Nevils-Denmark Road and a $387,300 design contract for replacement of a closed bridge on Cypress Lake Road, as well as an application for a $2.25 million state grant expected to more than pay for that project.