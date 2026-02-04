2025 Trinity Christian graduate dies in Monday crash

Screven County officials identified 18-year-old Keiana Wisner, a native of Bulloch County, as the victim of a fatal car crash Monday morning on Rocky Ford Road.

According to information, the incident occurred about one-half mile outside the city limits of Rocky Ford. Emergency personnel responded to the scene shortly after the crash was reported.

Authorities believe icy road conditions played a role in the crash.

Wisner graduated from Trinity Christian School in Statesboro in May 2025.

Along with a photo of Wisner, the following statement was posted on the school’s Facebook page:

“Today, our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a member of our Class of 2025 family, Keiana Wisner.

“Keiana will be remembered for the light she brought to our school community and the impact she made on classmates, teachers, and friends. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Please keep the Wisner Family and all who loved Keiana in your thoughts and prayers. Once a Lion, always a Lion.”