2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro – Yurezz Home Center

One of the topics of the current election cycle is concerns about a housing shortage or lack of affordable housing.

Luke Cooper, marketing manager for Yurezz Home Center, says prospective home buyers need to check out Yurezz’s Statesboro Home Center for possible solutions. They could be pleasantly surprised.

For the fourth straight year Yurezz has been voted Best in the Boro when it comes to mobile home dealers.

The Statesboro location – Tonya Berry is the area manager for Statesboro, Wendy Greene is the store manager, Kierra Wallace and Cindy Chavez are home consultants – is one of 12 locations for Yurezz which is headquartered in Baxley.

“We are definitely honored to have won this for the last four years,” Cooper said. “We’re very proud to be part of the Statesboro community and we’re proud of our employees and the service they provide to our customers and the community.”

Yurezz, formerly Yess Home Center, was established in 2015 and represents 14 different manufacturers of mobile and manufactured homes.

“We’ve got a wide spectrum of homes,” Cooper said. “We cater to everyone. We’ve got homes priced from $79,000 up to $580,000 and the options are limitless.”

Yurezz is a full-service provider in that it will walk the buyer through the entire purchase process from site inspection, preparation and recommendations to financing.

“We work with outside lenders,” Cooper said. “We have our own contractors so anything that needs to be done, we can do for you. We strive to make purchasing a home as smooth and easy as possible.”