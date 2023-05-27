By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
2023 Portal High Graduation
Images by Herald photographer Scott Bryant from the graduating Panthers' big day on May 19
051923_PORTAL_GRAD_01.jpg
Portal High School Valedictorian Marlie Motes touches the school's turpentine barrel for good luck as she and her fellow classmates make their grand entrance for graduation on Friday, May 19. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
051923_PORTAL_GRAD_02.jpg
Rico Hagins points to his fellow graduates as he walks across the state during Portal High School's graduation ceremony on Friday, May 19. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
051923_PORTAL_GRAD_04.jpg
Charlie Roberts gets a tassel adjustment from Karen Phipps before taking the field for Portal High School graduation. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
051923_PORTAL_GRAD_05.jpg
Portal High School graduates wave to parents to thank them for their support. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
051923_PORTAL_GRAD_09.jpg
Karina Cobos-Hernandez listens with her fellow graduates as Valedictorian Marlie Motes gives her address. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
051923_PORTAL_GRAD_10.jpg
Salutatorian Chandler Grooms gives his address during Portal High School graduation on Friday, May 19. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
051923_PORTAL_GRAD_07.jpg
CJ Braziel lets out a holler as graduates get fired up as they leave the gym for the stadium just before Portal High School graduation. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
051923_PORTAL_GRAD_13.jpg
Abdi Alfonso Rayes-Gonzalez waves to family and friends after making his graduation walk. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
051923_PORTAL_GRAD_12.jpg
Haven Sawyer tries to fan away tears as the big moment for graduates nears. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
051923_PORTAL_GRAD_08.jpg
Bryce Clifton performs a graduation high step beneath the scoreboard displaying a tribute to the Class of 2023 as graduates make their big entrance. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
051923_PORTAL_GRAD_11.jpg
Emma Yates shows off her hardware after walking across the stage. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
051923_PORTAL_GRAD_06.jpg
Portal High School graduates give their caps a toss to end the ceremony on Friday, May 19. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
051923_PORTAL_GRAD_03.jpg
Myha Williams, facing, and Georgia Nichols cry tears of joy following Portal High School graduation on Friday, May 19. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
