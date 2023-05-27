2023 Portal High Graduation Images by Herald photographer Scott Bryant from the graduating Panthers' big day on May 19 Portal High School Valedictorian Marlie Motes touches the school's turpentine barrel for good luck as she and her fellow classmates make their grand entrance for graduation on Friday, May 19. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Rico Hagins points to his fellow graduates as he walks across the state during Portal High School's graduation ceremony on Friday, May 19. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Charlie Roberts gets a tassel adjustment from Karen Phipps before taking the field for Portal High School graduation. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Portal High School graduates wave to parents to thank them for their support. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Karina Cobos-Hernandez listens with her fellow graduates as Valedictorian Marlie Motes gives her address. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Salutatorian Chandler Grooms gives his address during Portal High School graduation on Friday, May 19. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff CJ Braziel lets out a holler as graduates get fired up as they leave the gym for the stadium just before Portal High School graduation. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Abdi Alfonso Rayes-Gonzalez waves to family and friends after making his graduation walk. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Haven Sawyer tries to fan away tears as the big moment for graduates nears. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Bryce Clifton performs a graduation high step beneath the scoreboard displaying a tribute to the Class of 2023 as graduates make their big entrance. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Emma Yates shows off her hardware after walking across the stage. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Portal High School graduates give their caps a toss to end the ceremony on Friday, May 19. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Myha Williams, facing, and Georgia Nichols cry tears of joy following Portal High School graduation on Friday, May 19. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter