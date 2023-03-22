2023 iGot campaign raises over $1M for OTC

In an unprecedented iGot campaign, the Board of Directors of the Ogeechee Technical College Foundation are proud to announce that the 2023 campaign raised $1,003,918 to support ongoing needs at Ogeechee Technical College.



“We are overwhelmed by the support our communities have shown Ogeechee Tech during this year’s campaign,” said Michelle Davis, VP for College Advancement. “Having almost doubled last year’s record setting campaign is a testament to just how much our community believes in what we do at OTC and wants to support the future of our workforce.”

This year’s campaign held separate iGot kickoff events with community volunteers in Bulloch, Evans, and Screven counties. The money raised in each year’s campaign gets dispersed to cover several critical needs of the College including but not limited to; funding scholarships, providing students with emergency funds, supporting the adult literacy program, assisting with GED testing scholarships, purchasing and leasing state-of-the-art equipment for classrooms and labs, and purchasing property to donate to the College for campus expansion.

“I’ve had the opportunity to witness firsthand how well Ogeechee Tech prepares students to enter the workforce,” said Adam Kennedy, OTC Foundation President and Director of Claxton-Evans County Economic Development Authority. “Our communities have rallied around technical education, and the results of this year’s campaign will have a generational impact on students who continue to live and work right here in our region.”

The iGot Victory Celebration was held in downtown Statesboro at Visit Statesboro at 4:00 p.m. In attendance were members of the OTC faculty, staff, and students, OTC local and foundation board members, and community partners.

If you would still like to give to the 2023 iGot Campaign visit, www.giveotc.com.

Ogeechee Technical College (OTC) is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia. OTC provides student‐centered academic and occupational programs and support services at the associate degree, diploma, and certificate levels. OTC utilizes traditional and distance education methodologies in state-of-the-art facilities while supporting adult education, continuing education, and customized business and industry workforce training.