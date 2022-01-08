2022 Statesboro MLK Day Parade welcomes entries

After a COVID-19 hiatus in 2021, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade through downtown Statesboro is back on course for 2 p.m. Jan. 17, 2022.

Sponsored by the Bulloch County Branch of the NAACP, the parade has been accepting entries since early December but has room for more, said Bulloch NAACP President Delinda Gaskins. Vehicles, marching or walking units and floats all participate, and there will be a float contest with judges to select a third-place, a second-place and a first-place winner.

“Fighting Forward” is this year’s theme for the parade and overall celebration.

Parade participants should register their units online at https://forms.gle/cRGwYmmXzBXmNUsz9 or complete one of the applications available at Hill's Mortuary, the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home and James R. Barnes Mortuary. Participants will line up on Olliff Street between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The parade will be the second of three MLK events sponsored by the Bulloch NAACP this year. The first is the NAACP Youth Council Brunch, Saturday, Jan. 15, 10:30 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church.

Beyond the parade, a Drive-In Community Celebration Service will be held, 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Mill Creek Regional Park. More information about these activities will be published this Monday and Tuesday.