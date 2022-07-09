2022 Kiwanis Fair Parade moving to Saturday

The 60th anniversary edition of the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair is set for Oct. 17–22 and will begin as it always does, with a parade down North and South Main streets in downtown Statesboro.



But the 2022 Fair Parade will have one very big difference — it will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, instead of the traditional Monday that has marked the official start of “Fair Week” since the first fair in 1963.

“A major change for this year is a move for the Fair Parade to be on Saturday morning,” said John Banter, president of the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, which stages the Fair every year. “We hope this will allow more families to join in on the tradition and allow us an opportunity for future expansion of the Fair.”

The Kiwanis Club had discussed the possibility of actually adding days to the 2022 Fair, but after the logistics of an expansion couldn’t be worked out, members thought moving the parade to Saturday would be a step toward potential future growth.

“We felt like this would give families from Bulloch and surrounding counties more of a chance to participate, whether it's being in the parade or coming out to watch,” said Lisa D. Turner, chairperson for the 2022 Fair. “Also, by moving the parade to Saturday, we feel like this will alleviate some of the 5 p.m. traffic jam created on a Monday afternoon.”

The parade start time also will change to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, but will follow the same route as always and include all the floats, civic groups, tractors and participants “folks have come to love and look forward to every year,” Turner said.

Then, the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds will open Monday, Oct. 17, and feature six days of midway rides and games by Amusements of America, craft, agricultural and homemaking exhibits, live entertainment, historical displays and a large assortment of food vendors.

“After a record year (in 2021), we are seeking new ways to expand the Fair for our community as we celebrate our 60th anniversary,” Banter said. “For this celebration, the Fair Committee has found a great lineup of shows, vendors and, of course, fan-favorite rides.”

Fair hours will remain unchanged: 4 p.m. to midnight, Monday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday; and noon to midnight to close the 2022 Fair on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Admission prices will stay the same. Gate admission will be $10, and advance tickets bought online at kiwanisogeecheefair.org will be $8. (Tickets are not yet available for purchase.) Children age 5 and younger are admitted free.

Also, Turner said, “By popular demand, we are bringing back free admission days for three very special groups of our local citizens.”

Tuesday, Oct. 18, will be “Senior Night” for those 65 and over; Wednesday, Oct. 19, will be “First Responders Night” for those professionals; and Thursday, Oct. 20, will be “Military Appreciation Night” for all branches. A proper ID will be required to receive free admission.

“The Fair Committee is busy trying to organize a few new things this year, like having a steak cook-off, pumpkin painting exhibit and a cake decorating contest, as well as bringing back the flower show from years past,” Turner said. “This year's theme is ‘Truckloads of Fun for Over 60 Years.’ It's sure to be a fun time, and (we) hope that you will come out and join us.”





Kiwanis Fair history

The first official Kiwanis Fair was held on Oct. 14, 1963, and through the years, proceeds from the Fair have supported dozens of service, civic and charitable agencies and groups in the Bulloch County and surrounding area.

A few of the groups and individuals receiving donations made possible by the Fair include local law enforcement agencies for programs about drug education or free fingerprint programs, the Boys and Girls Club, youth homes, American Red Cross, local schools and college scholarships.



