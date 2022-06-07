2 more shootings put Macon on pace to top homicide record

MACON — Macon is again on track to break its yearly record for homicides after a Monday shooting at a convenience store left two 19-year-old men dead and a third man wounded.



The Telegraph of Macon reports that Roderick A. Felton and Braxton Cole were inside a convenience store when they fatally shot each other. The third victim, 23-year-old Deroderick Collins, was hospitalized with injuries.

Bibb County sheriff's investigators said Tuesday that security footage shows Cole approached Felton in the parking lot and followed him into the store before getting into an argument, pulling a gun and shooting at Felton. Security footage shows Felton then pulled a gun and shot back. Investigators characterized Collins as a bystander.

A 16-year-old boy, Kymelo Early, died after a May 9 shooting in the parking lot of the same store, the Friends Food Mart. A 21-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter in Early's death.

Bibb County Superior Court Judge Bryant Culpepper ordered the Friends Food Mart closed for a month on Tuesday after Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller directed officials to file a nuisance complaint, with officials saying the store is a "well-known center of frequent serious criminal activity." A full hearing is scheduled June 29.

Felton and Cole are Macon-Bibb County's 28th and 29th homicides of the year, capping a two-day span when eight people were shot in three episodes. Macon is on pace to top the record of 54 homicides it set last year.



