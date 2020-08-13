17th COVID death is youngest in county, 38

Bulloch County’s 17th COVID-19 fatality is the youngest resident yet to succumb to the virus.

It is unknown whether the 38-year-old woman had any underlying conditions that may have contributed to her death in combination with coronavirus, said Ted Wynn, public safety and Emergency Management Agency director for Bulloch County.

Only four new cases were reported in Bulloch Thursday, which is the lowest single-day total since four cases were reported on June 18. But the number of COVID-19 patients at East Georgia Regional Medical Center increased by four, totaling 22 patients, two of whom are on ventilators, he said.

The new cases bring Bulloch’s total to 1,338 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 91 hospitalizations, with Bulloch County EMS transporting 88 patients with probable COVID and 74 who were confirmed to have the virus, Wynn said.

On Thursday, Georgia reported 82 deaths, bringing its three-day death toll to 328 for Tuesday-Thursday. The total death count in Georgia now stands at 4,538. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia rose by 2,674 on Thursday to 228,668 cases.

In the United States, as of Thursday afternoon, there have been 5,236,599 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 166,777 total deaths, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Anyone who needs a face mask can stop by the Statesboro Convention and Visitors Bureau on South Main Street Friday from 5-7 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon for a free face mask.

Free COVID-19 testing, by appointment only. Is available at the SPOC (Specimen Point of Collection) located at 1 West Altman Street in Statesboro. For an appointment, please call (855) 473-4374 for an appointment or schedule your test online at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19/.