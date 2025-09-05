16-year-old found with handgun at Statesboro High

During a pre-planned “safety search’ at Statesboro High Thursday, Statesboro Police found a handgun in possession of a 16-year-old student.

According to a release from Statesboro PD Capt. Jared Akins, SPD officers and K9’s assigned to Special Investigations, with assistance from K9’s of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, participated in the pre-planned school safety search at Statesboro High in coordination with school administrators.

“This search was designed to ensure student safety by uncovering any contraband items or weapons,” Akins said in the release.

During the course of the search, a handgun was discovered. The 16-year-old was arrested and transported to a Regional Youth Detention Facility pending a hearing in Juvenile Court.

He is charged with carrying a weapon in a school safety zone, which is a felony, and possession of a handgun by a person under 18. The investigation into how the 16-year-old came to possess the firearm is ongoing, Akins said.

Information regarding the case may be provided to Officer Kyle Wright at (912) 764-9911 or by submitting an anonymous tip through the SPDwebsite https://statesboropd.com/ using the "Submit a Tip" link.