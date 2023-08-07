$1.55 billion Mega Millions prize grows as 31 drawings pass without a winner

DES MOINES, Iowa — There is no mystery why the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing.



The prize has ballooned because no one has matched the game's six winning numbers since April 18, amounting to 31 straight drawings without a big winner. The nearly four-month-long unlucky streak could be all the sweeter for the person who finally lands the top prize, which is inching toward the record lottery jackpot of $2.04 billion won in 2022 by a player in California.

"It's a fun thing," said Merlin Smith, a retired real estate appraiser who stopped Monday at a gasoline station in Minneapolis to buy five tickets. "But if you're depending on winning, you'd be disappointed a lot."





Why does it take so long for someone to win?

It has been a long stretch of jackpot futility, but Tuesday night's 32nd straight drawing since the last winner still isn't a record. The longest run for a Mega Millions jackpot was 36 drawings that ended on Jan. 22, 2021, with someone winning a $1.05 billion jackpot. The record number of lottery draws was for a Powerball prize that ended after 41 drawings when someone won the record $2.04 billion jackpot.



Wins are so rare because the odds are so miserable, at 1 in 302.6 million. When a drawing fails to produce a big winner, the prizes roll over for weeks. Bigger prizes sell more lottery tickets, which also drives more revenue for the state services lotteries fund.

Steven Tallant, who bought three Mega Millions lottery tickets Monday at the same gas station in Minneapolis, said he doesn't expect to win even a smaller prize.

"It's a cheap fantasy," Tallant, a retired university president, said with a chuckle. "For a couple of bucks, for a couple days, you get to have a fantasy that you're going to win big. I've been playing for many years and very seldom win. But a couple bucks here and there is all I ever do."