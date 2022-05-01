11th annual Kiwanis Statesboro Rodeo has record breaking year

The 11th annual Statesboro rodeo was one for the record books, as this year's event brought in large crowds and revenue. Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, the rodeo was "another successful event for us here in Statesboro," said Danny Hedrick of the Hedrick Rodeo Company.

Statesboro Kiwanians put in close to 300 service hours during rodeo week, aided by the Kiwanis Club of Brooklet and a group of volunteers from Georgia Southern.

Megan Lucas of Ellabell climbs aboard the mechanical bull with son Fischer, 3, at the Kiwanis rodeo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on April 23. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Miss Rodeo USA 2022 Jessie Lynn Nichols was in town, as well, making several stops around the Boro.

The rodeo featured competitions in bull riding, bronc riding, calf roping, barrel racing and more.

On Friday night, Brandon Ennis was recognized. A local young man with Down syndrome, Ennis has had a lifelong dream of being a cowboy. He was escorted into the arena by Hedrick, TJ Williams and Justin Hedrick so that he could tip his hat to the crowd — just like any good cowboy would do.

Kaylon Damazio of Savannah introduces daughter Lainey, 1, to the bucking horses before participating in the saddle bronc event at the Kiwanis Rodeo on Saturday, April 23. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Tanner Phipps won in the bareback bronc riding event, and Justin Thigpen won tie-down roping, as well as steer wrestling. Kody Rhinehart won the saddle bronc event. There were no qualified rides in bull riding.

In team roping, Ben Jordan and Beau West took home the top spot, while Lauren Pringle won in the barrel racing event.

All profits from the rodeo will be donated back to the community in Statesboro and the surrounding area.