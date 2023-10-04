By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
"101 Dalmatians" at Statesboro High
SHS Theater Director Eddie Frazier and students bring the Disney classic to the stage this weekend
100423_101_DALMATIANS_01.jpg
Classic Disney villain Cruella De Vil, portrayed by Defola Olulusi, is less than impressed by the cuteness of Dalmatian puppies during the final number from Statesboro High's production of "101 Dalmatians." - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The Statesboro High School theater department will bring "101 Dalmatians" to life on the stage this weekend, coinciding with Homecoming festivities.

Director Eddie Frazier and student director Emily Jones will be teaming up to help SHS students and the "littles," as Frazier calls the young actors from the community, showcase their talent in this stage adaptation of the Disney classic. Jones will be directing this time around after appearing as a soot puppy in the show nine years ago.

After two matinees for elementary students, public performances at the Statesboro High auditorium are Thursday, October 5 and Saturday, October 7 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 8 at 3:00 p.m.  

Tickets for adults are $10 and children/students are $5.  Tickets are available online only at https://gofan.co/app/school/GA11899  There will be a QR code at the door to purchase at the door, as well.  

There is no Friday night show due to SHS Homecoming.  


100423_101_DALMATIANS_02.jpg
Dalmatian Pongo, portrayed by Lidia Lippincott, left, is chased by his owner Roger ( Van Rhodes), right, while trying to impress the apple of his eye Perdita (Meghan Geeter) and her owner Anita (Carley Peden) during a scene from Statesboro High's production of "101 Dalmatians." - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
100423_101_DALMATIANS_03.jpg
Mom Dalmatian Perdita, portrayed by Meghan Geeter, top left, and dad Pongo (Lydia Lippincott) try to convince their pups that its bedtime during a scene from Statesboro High's production of "101 Dalmatians" - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
100423_101_DALMATIANS_04.jpg
Cruella de Vil (Defola Olulusi) becomes enraged when her money can't buy her Dalmatian puppies. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
100423_101_DALMATIANS_05.jpg
Tibbs the cat, portrayed by Annalia Small, background, spies on thugs Horace (Benny Stansel) and Jasper (Bailey Bryson) as they hide out with stolen Dalmatian puppies during a scene from Statesboro High's production of "101 Dalmatians." - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
100423_101_DALMATIANS_06.jpg
Old Towser (Lucy Keeley), right, passes the word down the doggie line to Colonel the Sheepdog ( Shivam Patel), Tibbs the Cat (Annalia Small), and Captain the Horse (Reese Hardee) to be on the lookout for missing Dalmatian puppies. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
100423_101_DALMATIANS_07.jpg
A line of dancing Dalmatians celebrate their escape from the clutches of villain Cruella de Vil. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
100423_101_DALMATIANS_08.jpg
The cast of Statesboro High's production of "101 Dalmatians" thanks their young audience after a matinee performance on Wednesday, Oct. 4. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
