"101 Dalmatians" at Statesboro High

The Statesboro High School theater department will bring "101 Dalmatians" to life on the stage this weekend, coinciding with Homecoming festivities.

Director Eddie Frazier and student director Emily Jones will be teaming up to help SHS students and the "littles," as Frazier calls the young actors from the community, showcase their talent in this stage adaptation of the Disney classic. Jones will be directing this time around after appearing as a soot puppy in the show nine years ago.

After two matinees for elementary students, public performances at the Statesboro High auditorium are Thursday, October 5 and Saturday, October 7 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 8 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets for adults are $10 and children/students are $5. Tickets are available online only at https://gofan.co/app/school/GA11899 There will be a QR code at the door to purchase at the door, as well.

There is no Friday night show due to SHS Homecoming.





