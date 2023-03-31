Vision Source Professional Eye Care presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy baseball team is off to an impressive 2023 campaign.

The Gators are currently 11-2 record and are 3-0 in region play. One of the reasons for the Gators success has come from Statesboro High transfer Mason Johns, who is making an impact on the mound, as well as at the plate.

“Mason is currently our leadoff hitter and is batting over .400 at the plate,” said coach Kevin Nix. “He is also one of our top pitchers and helped us to a 2-1 victory this past week over Tattnall Square, who are a baseball powerhouse. He did a good job working backwards against the Tattnall Square hitters and I know that is something he isn’t used to but he has done anything we have asked him to do.”

“I am really loving it here at Bulloch Academy,” said Johns. “They have made me feel welcome both at the school as well as on the team. I feel like we have a really compete team without many weaknesses. I have tried my best to work hard both on the mound and at the plate and so far, things have gone really well.”