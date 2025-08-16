Statesboro runs past Southeast Bulloch 21-10

Since Matt Dobson took over the Statesboro Blue Devils he has tried to run an up-tempo passing attack. Friday night against Southeast Bulloch he would end up beating the Jackets at their own game as Statesboro completed only four passes for 23 yards, but outrushed Southeast Bulloch 270-190 and defeated the Jackets 21-10. “I can’t say enough about the way we executed on offense,” Dobson said. “Hats off to our offensive line, our running backs. We thought we could lean on them tonight and they came through. I am so proud of our guys for the fight they had tonight.”